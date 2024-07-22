Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) CEO John J. Marchioni Purchases 2,400 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,083. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.