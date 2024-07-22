Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $19.29.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.