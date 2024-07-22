Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.