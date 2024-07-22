Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Brian Mulroy Sells 4,207 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 437,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,504.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

