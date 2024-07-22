SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $734.33 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,389.29 or 0.99916630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00071805 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62814767 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,391,485.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

