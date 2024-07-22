SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.00

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.94, with a volume of 299662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

SouthState Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

