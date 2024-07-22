SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 673,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 449,476 shares.The stock last traded at $67.70 and had previously closed at $67.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

