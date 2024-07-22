Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Squarespace worth $59,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Squarespace by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,699. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $44.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 523,291 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQSP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SQSP

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.