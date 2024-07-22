State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

Shares of STT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.40. 604,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in State Street by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in State Street by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

