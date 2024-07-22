StockNews.com Upgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Stratus Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ STRS opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $37,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

