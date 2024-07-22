Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.81. 357,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 890,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $789.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

