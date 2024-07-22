StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.06.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SVI
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00. Insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,404 over the last 90 days.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.