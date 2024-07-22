StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00. Insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,404 over the last 90 days.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

