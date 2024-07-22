Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,998. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

