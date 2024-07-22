TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark decreased their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.87.

Shares of TSE:T remained flat at C$21.72 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 802,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,617. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.60. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

