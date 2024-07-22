Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.64.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

