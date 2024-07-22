Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $352.57 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Terra has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $352.57 million and approximately $37.17 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 801,263,065 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

