The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 13,163,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,900,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 658,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,875. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.