Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.93 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $245.72 million and $7.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,136.82 or 1.00073449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02454136 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $6,873,897.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.