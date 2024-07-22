TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $90.69. 767,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,201. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $92.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

