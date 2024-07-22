TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Yum China were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $30.70. 1,245,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

