TIAA Trust National Association Buys 392 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.39 on Monday, hitting $583.52. 163,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.94. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

