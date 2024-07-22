TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,815 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

