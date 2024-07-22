TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.34 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.38. The stock had a trading volume of 189,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $398.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

