TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after buying an additional 811,851 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $65,340,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,248,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

NVO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.99. 1,797,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.