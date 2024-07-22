TIAA Trust National Association Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. 671,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,353. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.