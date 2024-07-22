TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 983,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 104.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.85. 885,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

