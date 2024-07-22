TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 759,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,365. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

