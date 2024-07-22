TIAA Trust National Association Sells 200 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.57. 396,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

