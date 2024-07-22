TIAA Trust National Association Sells 65 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,738. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $344.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

