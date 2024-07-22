TIAA Trust National Association Takes $209,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.71.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

