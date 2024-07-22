TRON Tops One Day Volume of $385.39 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and $385.39 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,080,707,918 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

