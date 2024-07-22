TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $25.50 Price Target at B. Riley

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $20.75 to $25.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,054.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.