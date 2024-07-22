Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TKC opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.