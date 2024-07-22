Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 161,642 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. 7,223,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,912,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.