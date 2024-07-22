USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Down 3.5%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.65. 21,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 78,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $880.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.27 million. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $179,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,880,043 shares in the company, valued at $383,048,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $179,857.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,880,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,048,890.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

