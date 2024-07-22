Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 441,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 342,317 shares.The stock last traded at $176.11 and had previously closed at $175.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $4,542,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

