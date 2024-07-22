Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $1,638,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

