Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.70 Billion Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,952,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.02% of Pentair worth $1,704,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.61. 1,042,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

