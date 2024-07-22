Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.79 Billion Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.60% of Pool worth $1,793,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.75.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.00. The company had a trading volume of 132,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.