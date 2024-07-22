Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,076.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,076 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,104 ($14.28), with a volume of 43424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.23).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.63) to GBX 1,680 ($21.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £960.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,171.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,210.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,283.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 17,142.86%.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.38) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($46,132.95). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $11,280,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

