Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 308,861 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

