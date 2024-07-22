Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 13.3% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $102.72 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00005386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.60864872 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $3,773,830.81 traded over the last 24 hours.

