Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $39.67 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.67 million and $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00047256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,119,450 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

