WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $70.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WNS will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WNS by 64.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

