Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.