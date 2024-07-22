Wrapped XDC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $105,084.13 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $105,084.13 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 253,104,808 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 253,254,872.55185953. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03005712 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $119,186.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

