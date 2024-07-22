XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, XRP has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion and $1.52 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,431,729 coins and its circulating supply is 55,909,481,874 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
