YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 3.7%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 225,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,615,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $46,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $9,341,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.