Zentry Price Tops $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $118.43 million and $20.47 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,693,615,030 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02099123 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $18,278,341.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

