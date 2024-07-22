Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $118.80 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zentry has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,558,593,484 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

