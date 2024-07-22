ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.69. 838,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,850,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.